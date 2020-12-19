Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,100 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriNet Group by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $376,688.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,890 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $82.84 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

