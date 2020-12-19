Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 407,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

SESN stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

