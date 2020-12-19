Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $529,000 in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $11,110,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,975,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVACU opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

