Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,539 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

HII stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

