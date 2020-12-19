Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 124,957 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,307 shares of company stock worth $1,763,723. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

