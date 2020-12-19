Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR opened at $34.97 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

