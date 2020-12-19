ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.0786 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $17,638.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023062 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00752771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00178315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00372668 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 37,951,263 coins and its circulating supply is 31,267,652 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

