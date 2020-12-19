SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 5.6%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 147,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 125,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

