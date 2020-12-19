Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.91. 169,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 34,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
