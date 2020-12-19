Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.91. 169,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 34,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.