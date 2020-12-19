Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

SLCT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.