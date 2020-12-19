Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

