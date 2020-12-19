Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $58.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 764,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after acquiring an additional 797,326 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 576,470 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,253,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 361,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 229,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.