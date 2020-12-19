SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 11.9%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s stock price was up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 234,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 93,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in SharpSpring by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at $366,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

