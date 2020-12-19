Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

SHEN opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

