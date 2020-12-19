Shift Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. Shift has a market cap of $2.74 million and $18.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

