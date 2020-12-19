Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.