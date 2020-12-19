Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

