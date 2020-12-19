Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. 73,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.