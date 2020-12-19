Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. 73,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

