Silverway Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,275.12 and $280.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,899.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.01330018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00076751 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003762 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00276359 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

