Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

