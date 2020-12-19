SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE SITC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

