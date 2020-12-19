SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.60 and last traded at $115.00. 132,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 125,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,621 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 73.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,905 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

