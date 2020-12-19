Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $128,360.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00765831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00171326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00077620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00122171 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

