Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

