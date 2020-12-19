Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $60.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jabil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

