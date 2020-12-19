Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit Sells 10,000 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00.

NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $963.99 million, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.