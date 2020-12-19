Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.52.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $396.19 million, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

