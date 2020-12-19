Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Down 5.8%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 673,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 583,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

