Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of SHC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

