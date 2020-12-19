Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SWN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

