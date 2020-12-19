SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of NYSE:BWX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $31.32.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF
