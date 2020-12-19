SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE:BWX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $31.32.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

