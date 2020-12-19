SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:TFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:TFI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.19.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF , seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Lehman Brothers Municipal Managed Money Index . The Index is a rules-based, market-value weighted index engineered for the tax-exempt bond market.All bonds in the Index must be rated Aa3/AA- or higher by at least two of statistical ratings agencies: Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.

