Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

