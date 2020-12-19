Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,911.50 ($116.43).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) alerts:

LON:SPX opened at £112.90 ($147.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a one year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a one year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.