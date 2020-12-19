Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 5,664 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $913,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,241 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $324,718.80.

On Monday, September 28th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $305,230.80.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 72.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 941.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

