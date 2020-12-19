Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of KMT opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

