Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $8,170,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.