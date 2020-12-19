Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.