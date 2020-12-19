Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 108,735 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 262,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNW shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

