Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -270.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

