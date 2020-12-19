Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $933,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.