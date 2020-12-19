StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00143701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00761234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00179797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00376149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00077869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121195 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

