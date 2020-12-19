Stakenet (XSN) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $663,760.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00470724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014504 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.97 or 0.01700308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 112,436,882 coins and its circulating supply is 110,016,951 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

