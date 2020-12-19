State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,538 shares of company stock worth $224,435. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

