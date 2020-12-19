State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 4,642 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 46.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

