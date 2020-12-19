State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $41.34 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.