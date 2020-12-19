State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of AB opened at $33.61 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

