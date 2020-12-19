State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NIC were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NIC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 523.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

