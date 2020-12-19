State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 95.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $7.75 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $927.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

