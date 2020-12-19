State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBSI stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

