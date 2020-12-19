State Street Corp Decreases Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.